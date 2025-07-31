GFA, YEA Strengthen Ties To Promote Youth Devt Through Football

Kurt Okraku (L) and Malik Basintale

THE PRESIDENT of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, led a delegation on Tuesday to pay a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, to explore strategic ways of empowering Ghanaian youth through football.

The meeting, held at the YEA headquarters, focused on deepening collaboration between the two institutions, with emphasis on youth development, financial support for football clubs — especially women’s teams — and using football as a tool for employment creation.

Mr. Okraku recalled the YEA’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic, when women’s footballers received monthly stipends for the first time through YEA funding. He praised the partnership as historic and impactful.

“The Football Association and YEA have a history. During the COVID era, YEA supported women’s football, allowing many of our female players to earn money regularly,” he noted.

He added that football creates jobs for young people, not just on the field, but also in refereeing, coaching, and administration. He highlighted the recent success of the Black Queens at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) as proof of football’s role in youth engagement.

“In the last few weeks, the nation watched our Queens shine at WAFCON. They represent the youth and show the power of football in employment and inspiration,” he said.

YEA CEO Malik Basintale welcomed the renewed collaboration and pledged the agency’s continued support for youth-focused initiatives.

“We’re determined to leave a legacy that impacts society, and our partnership with the GFA is key to achieving that,” Basintale said.

Mr. Okraku was accompanied by Executive Council members Nana Sarfo Oduro, Eugene Noel Nobel, Samuel Aboabire, and Gideon Fosu.

BY Wletsu Ransford