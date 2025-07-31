‘Know Your Hepatitis Status’

Some of the residents being taken through the screening

Dr. Antoinette Ata Hasford, a Senior Medical Officer at Euracare Hospital in the Western Region, has stressed the need for Ghanaians to know their hepatitis status.

Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver, which can be caused by various factors, including viral infections.

She said knowing one’s status will allow for early diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of further transmission.

She gave the advice during a community medical outreach programme organised by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation under its Gold Fields Group Legacy Programme (GLP).

The third quarter outreach programme was organised for residents of Koduakrom, a community in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The medical outreach provided a comprehensive suite of medical services, including blood sugar and blood pressure checks, eye examinations, body mass index (BMI) assessment and breast cancer screening.

There were also dental care, ear, nose, and throat (ENT) assessments and malaria screening, among others.

The programme was in partnership with Unilever Ghana, and a total of 732 individuals were screened. All the attendees received free toothpastes.

An education session focused on hepatitis B awareness to mark this year’s world hepatitis day.

The Senior Medical Officer said, “People must take charge of their health and go to the nearest hospital to test for hepatitis such that if you are negative, you take the vaccine to protect yourself against Hepatitis ‘B’, most especially.”

She urged pregnant women to attend antenatal care since hepatitis ‘B’ screening is part of the care to help protect their unborn children against the disease.

Project Coordinator – Health, Environment and Conservation of Gold Fields, Ayishetu Mohammed, revealed that to date, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation had invested over US$4.9 million in health and wellness initiatives.

“This reaffirms the company’s long-term commitment to enhancing the quality of life in its host communities,” she added.

She said the Foundation also partnered with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to register and renew 708 community members’ insurance cards, to ensure participants access long-term healthcare benefits.

She explained that in Ghana, Gold Fields’ GLP prioritised expanded access to quality healthcare in its host communities.

“The Foundation continues to improve access to quality health services and promote health awareness across its host communities,” she pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi