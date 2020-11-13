Minority Mourns Rawlings

The Minority in Parliament has mourned the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings, the founder of the NDC.

Mr Rawlings died from Coronavirus on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, in Accra.

In a statement signed by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority in Parliament said it was

“deeply saddened at the tragic news of the passing of Former President and Founder of the National Democratic Congress, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings.”

According to the Minority, “It is most difficult to come to terms with this shocking development considering that only a few weeks ago he looked well and hearty when we visited his home to commiserate with him on the loss of his dear mother.”

“Ghana and I dare say Africa has lost a political icon. Ghana owes her current democratic credentials as a peaceful and stable democracy to Jerry John Rawlings. He is unmatched in the fight against corruption as he made it a high risk activity,” the statement read.

“His motivation for public service was for the public good. He selflessly and relentlessly fought cronysm, nepotism and graft. His death must inspire all to seek the national interest. “

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, particularly our colleague, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings,” it said.

“The void created by his departure cannot be filled. Ghana has lost a dedicated public servant par excellence.”

“All Minority MPs have accordingly suspended our campaigns consistent with the leadership exhibited by our Flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.”

“May the Lord grant President Rawlings’ soul peaceful eternal rest.”

By Melvin Tarlue