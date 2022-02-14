Miss Ghana Foundation Supports Cost of Surgery For 9-Year-Old Scoliosis Patient

Members of Miss Ghana Foundation presenting the cheque to the hospital officials in the presence of Linda and her father

Miss Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of the pageant with the kind support of a philanthropist, Oghogho Omame Dixon, has donated GHS 40,000 to the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS) Hospital to cater for the cost of surgery for a 9-year-old Linda Ocloo, a scoliosis patient.

The donation is the first instalment to commence a surgical procedure for Linda out of a total cost of GHS 78,400

Linda’s Father narrated that her deformity was noticed in February 2020 and has been to the Swedru hospital several times for care.

They referred him to see a specialist at FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital for further investigation and treatment in February 2021.

Linda is a class one pupil of the Catholic family School in Gomoa and a native of Gomoa Adukwa in the Central Region of Ghana.

Her parents are both small scale farmers and can hardly afford the cost of the surgery.

She has a keen interest in Science and aspires to become a Medical Doctor in future.

Presenting the donation, Chairperson of the Miss Ghana Foundation, Inna Mariam Patty, reiterated that the Miss Ghana Foundation is passionate about positively impacting lives and projects such as helping pay the cost of surgery for children suffering from scoliosis as one of the MGF’s social intervention projects under health.

She also added that this was a unique way of commemorating the Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, the organizers of the Miss Ghana Beauty Pageant’s 10th anniversary as Franchise holders of the most prestigious Beauty Pageant in Ghana, by giving back to Society.

She also hinted that there shall be similar other social intervention projects in the year to mark the 65th Anniversary of Miss Ghana beauty pageant and the 10th anniversary of Exclusive Events Ghana as franchise holders of Miss Ghana/Miss World Ghana Franchise and called on other philanthropists – be it individuals, corporates, groups etc to lend a helping hand so the Foundation can continue its great works.

The reigning Queen and Ambassador of MGF, Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui, opined that February is the season of love and every individual, as well as corporates, could choose to celebrate the season in diverse ways, but the Miss Ghana Foundation decided to illustrate through this philanthropic gesture which would go a long way to change the life of young Linda.

Philanthropist, Mrs Dixon appealed to individuals and corporate Ghana to support the works of the Miss Ghana Foundation to help positively impact the lives of mankind. My motivation is that “my family and I have been blessed in various ways during our stay in Ghana. And as a woman leader that drives women empowerment, I wanted to give back to the women of Ghana before I leave Ghana. Madam Dixon is hopeful that “through my donation, I can help empower women to be confident and overachieve in whatever they set their minds to do”.

Dr Irene Adorkor Wulff, CEO for FOCOS Hospital who received the donation on behalf of the Hospital, commended Miss Ghana Foundation for their kind gesture over the past years and like Oliver Twist asked for more support for the almost 3000 children waiting in line.

Also present at the ceremony were Miss Ghana titleholders, past contestants over the past decade and Mr Ghana Brand Ambassador; Bright Ofori.