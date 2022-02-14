Majid Michel Replies Shatta Wale For Attacking Jackie Appiah

Majid Michel, Jackie Appiah, Shatta Wale

Actor Majid Michel has expressed shock over recent attacks on his colleague Jackie Appiah by controversial musician Shatta Wale.

Speaking on United Showbiz last Saturday, he said he was surprised to watch Shatta descending on Jackie because the same person Shatta was recently online fighting for the need to protect the honour of women.

Though he added he would not judge from afar and attack Shatta as others do for his outburst, it is important to refer the musician to a course he started to fight for women.

Majid Michel

“For Shatta to come out that way, with derogatory words, saying very bad words to the public… But Shatta, you’re the one that said we should protect and honour our girls. You said that not too long ago. You said it so many times so I was shocked to see that. That is dishonour. Regardless of what the girl did… because honour is to protect the person even if you know the person is wrong”, Majid stated.

Shatta in a recent, video that trended on social media took Jackie Appiah to the cleaners over their different opinions.

Jackie Appiah

He also made some unfounded sexual allegations against her and made comments that suggested he does not regard her as a celebrity. According to the musician, during the early days COVID-19 pandemic, the actress shared an opposing view when he had suggested that celebrities should be paid to sensitise the public about the disease. Hence the attacks.

Shatta Wale