Miss Health Ghana 2021 Audition Soon

Priscilla Serwaa Manu

The organisers of Miss Health Ghana, a beauty pageant for health practitioners, have announced that the audition for this year’s event will be held in June in Accra, Kumasi and Sunyani.

The audition is expected to attract a large number of young enterprising ladies in the health sector.

The judges for the audition would be looking out for attributes which will include confidence, intelligence, determination and beauty.

Organised by Lamrock Agency, the pageant is geared towards empowering Ghanaian ladies to spearhead the agenda of safeguarding lives in various health initiatives.

Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, Chief Executive Officer of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pageantry, in an interview said this year’s event promises to be an exciting one coupled with series of tasks aimed at educating people on the importance of first aid.

“Administering of first aid is a very crucial aspect of saving lives during an emergency and we deem a great responsibility to use our platform to spearhead the campaign of teaching the basics of first aid through our queens who are health practitioners,” she stated.

She urged corporate bodies to join the campaign on the need to save lives and also thanked organisations who have supported the course.

She revealed that they had regional health ambassadors who have over the months spearheaded the mental health campaign together with government health agencies, private agencies and some highly astute individuals in society.

Queens of Miss Health Ghana continue to make a difference in society with the numerous sensitisation programmes on healthy living as well as numerous donations to schools and the needy in society.

The Miss Health Ghana pageantry last year won the Best Beauty Pageant of the Year at last year’s Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).