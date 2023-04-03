Miss Natural Beauty Ghana Launched

Grace Ayishatu Musa, Director for Miss Natural Beauty Ghana

The maiden edition of the annual beauty pageant, Miss Natural Beauty Ghana being organised by the Kente Business Journal (KBJ), has officially been launched in Accra.

Miss Natural Beauty Ghana, aimed at projecting the natural African beauty, will scout for young women between the ages of 18 and 35 who are self-assured and can make a statement with their natural appearance.

The pageant will be the platform that challenges the Ghanaian and African woman to be themselves in all honesty and own their true beauty. The theme for this year’s edition is “Embracing Your True Worth”.

It is the first of its kind to project the authenticity of true undiluted African beauty.

The aim of the pageant is also to draw the general public’s attention to the industry that is steadily growing alongside the budding self-actualisation and consciousness of the Ghanaian and African woman.

The winner of Miss Natural Beauty Ghana 2023 will take home the crown, a cash prize of GH¢10,000, products and services from the sponsors, travel opportunities, among others.

The winner will also become the face of the Natural Beauty Magazine to be introduced by the KBJ for one year.

To register as a participant, please log on to www.missnaturalbeautyafrica.com and follow the prompts. The fee to register as a participant is GH¢150.00 only.