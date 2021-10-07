Missing Farmer Found Dead, Body Decomposed

A 38-year-old farmer, Akwasi Bronii who went missing on Sunday September 26, 2021 in a farming community at Sefwi-Aboabo near Subri-Nkwanta in the Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region has been found dead.

The decayed body of Bronii was found in a thick forest with houseflies and other earthworms’ intrusion.

According to the father of the deceased, Kwame Osei, his late son went for hunting in the forest on the aforementioned date but did not return.

The matter was reported to the elders of the community, a team was organized and a search conducted to find him but to no avail.

Doris Obeng, wife of the deceased also mentioned that she panicked throughout when dogs that accompanied the deceased to the bush returned without her lover.

Superintendent Augustine Kwaku Mensah, the Bibiani District Police Cimmander said the cause of the death was yet unknown but added that the police were working hand in hand with the medical officers to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the decomposed body has been conveyed by the Bibiani Police and deposited at the morgue.