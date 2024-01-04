MMCC Zone F commemorate 10th Anniversary of Yaounde Code of Conduct

Multinational Maritime Coordinating Centre (MMCC, zone F), has commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Yaounde Code of Conduct at a day’s meeting with stakeholders in the maritime domain in Accra, Ghana.

The conference held on December 18, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Hotel seeks to assess the successes, challenges since the establishment of the Yaounde Code of conduct in 2013.

The Yaounde code of conduct was established by ECOWAS and the Economic Community of Central African State, ECCAS with the aim of preventing and repressing piracy, armed robbery against ships and illegal maritime activities in the West African sub-region.

MMCC zone F, one of the Maritime centres under the Yaoundé Architecture which is at the forefront of combating maritime threats within the Gulf of Guinea includes countries such as Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Liberia.

Addressing participants at the launch, a maritime expert Mrs. Ordette Gabson Kouao representing Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Abdel Fatau Musa said fruitful collaboration between the four maritime centres has led to a significant improvement in the maritime sector especially in reducing incidents of crime such as armed robbery, piracy in the countries within zone F.

According to her, an average of 20 incidents of maritime robbery recorded between 2019 and 2022 dropped to about 12 in 2023.

That success, she said was achieved as a result of proper coordination, education, training effective information sharing, joint maritime operation among others in the Gulf of Guinea.

She further stated that ECOWAS has also developed an environmental policy based on the sustainable management of natural resources including Forestry, maritime, coastal diversity and ecosystems for the benefit of the regional community while thanking the Government of Ghana for supporting its operations and providing a remarkable edifice as its headquarters in Accra.

Director of the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC Zone F), Capt. Noel Oboumou for his part said the growing incidents of maritime crime particularly piracy in the Gulf of Guinea called for the establishment of the centre to curb the menace.

He commended the leadership of ECOWAS, ECCAS for the Gulf of Guinea Foundation for laying the foundation for a common regional strategy to prevent and prosecute illegal activities that also inspired the Yaounde architecture.

Some notable individuals who were honoured and presented with plaques include a former Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, past and current chief of Naval staff, and among others.

The anniversary which was on the theme” Impact of Yaounde Code of Conduct on ECOWAS Maritime Domain: 10 years after its adoption also brought together officers of the Armed Forces, Naval officers from West African sub-region and other relevant stakeholders with shared interest.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah