Nana Shoots Down Vile Speculations • Over Changes In Armed Forces

President Akufo-Addo has described as untrue allegations going around on various social media platforms about potential changes in the hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces for political reasons.

Those behind the vile speculations claimed that a meeting held between the President and the various heads of the security agencies at the Presidency on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024 was with the sole aim of using the Military to brutalise citizens during the conduct of the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Even though a statement from the Presidency signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin issued this afternoon indeed admitted there was a meeting with the security capos on the said date, he stated categorically that, “no such discussions about changes to the hierarchy of the Armed Forces were held during the meeting.”

Rather, he noted that “the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, held a meeting with Heads of Security agencies at Jubilee House on 2nd January 2024, a meeting which has become an annual feature on the President’s calendar at the beginning of the New Year. At these meetings, the Heads of Security agencies call on the President to offer him their best wishes for the coming year, with the President also using the opportunity to express his appreciation to them for their continued commitment to safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation.”

Apart from that, he indicated that “a change in the leadership of the Armed Forces is embarked upon by the President in accordance with the Constitution and well-established conventions, devoid of any political considerations. Any future change made in this regard will not be a new phenomenon that should warrant unfounded speculations”, insisting “the Armed Forces is an important institution of State that has, over the years, built an enviable reputation for its professionalism in the conduct of its duties, both at national and international levels.”

The Akufo-Addo-led administration has always insisted that it shall continue to guard earnestly this reputation by ensuring that partisanship is eschewed from the operations of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The President has since assured Ghanaians that the 2024 general elections will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner, devoid of electoral violence. Entities or persons who will attempt to disrupt the elections will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.

In the interest of safeguarding the peace and stability of Ghana, the public has been urged to disregard such unfounded speculations and publications aimed at triggering agitations within the rank and file of the Armed Forces.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent