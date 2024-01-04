Solemn Ceremony Held To Honour Late MP ET Mensah

A solemn and dignified preparation ceremony has been held in honour of the late Hon Enoch Teye Mensah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram in Accra.

The ceremony was aimed to pay respects and bid farewell to a remarkable leader who made immense contributions to the community and the nation.

The burial service for the former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency and Council of State member, ET Mensah, is scheduled for Friday, January 5, 2024, at the forecourt of the State House.

Prior to the burial service, Mr. Mensah’s body will lie in state at his residence in Prampram on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 5 to 10 pm.

A final funeral rite will then proceed the following day.

ET Mensah, aged 77, passed away in South Africa in October 2023 after battling ill-health for some time.

His remains arrived in Ghana from South Africa on October 10. Born on May 17, 1946, Enoch Teye Mensah served as a Minister for Youth and Sports and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 to January 2017.

He held several government portfolios and was a member of the Council of State until his demise.

Mr. Mensah, fondly known as ET Mensah, leaves behind seven children.

A thanksgiving service to celebrate his life will also be held at the Methodist Church in Prampram on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The entire community, as well as political and community leaders, mourn the loss of a remarkable leader and reflect on the profound impact he made during his lifetime.

By Vincent Kubi