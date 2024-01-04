I’m Contesting In The NPP Primary – OB Amoah

In a statement released, Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South Constituency, has strongly refuted recent media reports suggesting that he had changed his mind about contesting in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

O.B. Amoah as he is affectionately called, clarified that he had indeed picked up his nomination forms and filed them within the stipulated deadline, reaffirming his commitment to serving the people of Akuapem South.

Addressing claims that his candidacy was hindering the ambitions of the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Amoah dismissed the notion, emphasizing that he was exercising his democratic rights to contest.

He also clarified the role of Eric Apeadu in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his ambition to become the Parliamentary candidate for Akuapem South in the 2024 general election.

Mr. Amoah stated that Apeadu was not his Special Aide but had served as his Research Assistant from 2017-2020 and had made significant contributions to the NPP over the years.

Mr. Amoah also addressed the candidacy of two other aspirants, a patron and a member of the Council of Elders in the Constituency, who had contested against him in the 2020 primaries and lost.

He reiterated that their decision to run again was their right as key members of the party and that his own decision to contest would not prevent any individual from competing for the seat.

Mr. Amoah expressed his disappointment with the baseless allegations and attacks against him, stating that they were harmful to the NPP. Despite these challenges, he remained committed to delivering the seat for the NPP for the fifth consecutive term and securing a victory for Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

In conclusion, Mr. Amoah wished all party members a Happy New Year and expressed his optimism for the year ahead, stating that “IT IS POSSIBLE” for the NPP to achieve its goals in 2024.

By Vincent Kubi