Vote For Me, I’m A Resident Of Effiduase – E/R Minister Clears Air

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who is vying to become the parliamentary candidate for the New Juaben North Constituency has debunked the rumours trending that he is not a resident in the Constituency.

The Regional Minister is contesting the Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, NPP with three others.

The seat is currently being occupied by Nana Adjei Boateng who is not contesting again after being a Member of Parliament for the area for 16 years.

Mr Acheampong, a former Member of Parliament for Mpreaso late last year showed up and made history by picking and filling to contest the Parliamentary primaries for the seat in the regional capital.

His intention to contest has sparked controversy in the constituency, as his opponents are preaching that he is not a resident of the area.

But the Regional Minister addressing journalists after passing through the Vetting process and chosen Number 1 on the ballot rubbished the claims by stating that he is a resident, who owes a house at Effiduase hence urging the party members to ignore the propaganda from his opponents

Mr. Acheampong noted that his long-standing dedication to public service and his track record of community development initiatives coupled with other qualities such as integrity, humility, and devotion seem to have struck a chord with those he aspires to represent.

He added that his reputation for being a hands-on, accessible leader has endeared him to constituents, creating a bond that extends beyond mere political affiliations.

-BY Daniel Bampoe