Catherine Agyapomaa Appiah-Pinkrah Appointed Acting Executive Director, Complementary Education Agency

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mrs Catherine Agyapomaa Appiah-Pinkrah as the Acting Executive Director of the Complementary Education Agency (CEA) formerly Non Formal Education Unit of the Ministry of Education.

This appointment comes in pursuant to Section 11 (1) of the Complementary Education Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1055).

The official appointment letter, signed on 27th November, 2023, was issued by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President.

Mrs Appiah-Pinkrah brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Director in charge of General Administration at the Ministry of Education.

She has also headed the Pre-Tertiary Directorate within the same ministry. Her dedication and accomplishments in these positions have paved the way for her latest appointment.

Having obtained an MSc degree in Development Planning and Management, Mrs Appiah-Pinkrah is currently pursuing a Doctoral Degree in Business Administration.

Her educational background equips her with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively navigate the responsibilities of the new role.

Mrs Appiah-Pinkrah’s extensive experience in public administration is an asset to the Complementary Education Agency, which is currently undergoing a significant transformation. With her expertise and understanding of the sector, she is poised to make a significant impact on the agency’s operations.

The new Acting Executive Director replaces Francis Asumadu, who retired from active service earlier this year. Mrs Appiah-Pinkrah assumes her new position at a crucial time for the agency, and her appointment is expected to bring stability and continuity to its operations.

The Complementary Education Agency is responsible for promoting and coordinating complementary education programs in Ghana.

These programs aim to provide additional educational opportunities to individuals outside of the formal education system.

As the Acting Executive Director, Mrs Appiah-Pinkrah will play a vital role in ensuring the success and growth of these programs.

President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Mrs Catherine Agyapomaa Appiah-Pinkrah is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the Complementary Education Agency and enhance its impact on the education sector in Ghana.

With Mrs Appiah-Pinkrah at the helm, the agency is poised to continue its mission of achieving equitable and inclusive education for all Ghanaians.

