Bawumia Mourns Passing Of Beloved Waakye Seller, Auntie Muni

In a heartfelt tribute, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed his condolences over the passing of Auntie Muni, a popular waakye seller at Labone Junction in Accra.

Auntie Muni, whose waakye attracted customers from all walks of life, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Known for her delicious waakye, Auntie Muni had a special place in the hearts of Ghanaians, including former President John Mahama, who couldn’t resist her Sunday special.

Her humble food stall was a gathering place for both ordinary individuals and those in positions of power.

Following the news of Auntie Muni’s passing, her son, Arafat, shared details of her illness and subsequent hospital visits.

He explained that she fell ill and sought medical attention at the Trust Hospital, Osu but complications arose, leading her to request discharge.

However, her health did not improve, and she was urgently transported to the University of Ghana Medical Centre. Unfortunately, Auntie Muni succumbed to her illness at 3am on the morning of her hospital admission.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, deeply saddened by the loss, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to convey his sincere condolences to the grieving family.

The Vice President’s statement was filled with appreciation for Auntie Muni’s waakye, which had become a beloved part of Ghanaian culture.

Auntie Muni’s passing leaves a void in the country, as she was not only a waakye seller but also a symbol of unity and connection among Ghanaians.

Her memory and contribution to Ghana’s culinary heritage will forever be cherished.

By Vincent Kubi