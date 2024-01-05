Accra Vetting Committee Disqualifies 2, Approves 11 For NPP Primaries

In a latest development regarding the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries, the Greater Accra Regional vetting committee has disqualified two aspirants from contesting, according to report.

Richard Hagan from Okaikoi South, challenging Dakoa Newman and Samuel Owusu Amankwah from Ayawaso West Wuogon, challenging Lydia Seyram Alhassan have been disqualified for different reasons.

Hagan was disqualified due to the late submission of his nomination forms, while Amankwah was disqualified for not being a member in good standing.

Despite their disqualification, the committee has approved 11 other aspirants from six constituencies in the region. These aspirants have met all the constitutional requirements set by the party.

Among the approved candidates are Dakoa Newman from Okaikoi South, Dr. Adomako Kissi (the incumbent MP for Anyaa Sowutuom) and his contender Elder Emmanuel Tobbin, Nana Boakye and Robert Richard Siapim from Tema West.

The incumbent MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Michael Oquaye, and Sheila Oppong Sakyi have also been approved by the committee.

In Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, the incumbent MP Sylvester Tetteh, along with two contenders – Vida Agyekum Acheampong and Eric Kojo Kuranchie – have received approval.

Dr. Adomako Kissi, the incumbent MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, expressed his confidence in his chances of retaining the seat.

He believes that maintaining him as the parliamentary candidate in the constituency will improve the party’s chances in the upcoming general election.

Adwoa Safo, the incumbent and aspirant for Dome-Kwabenya, also expressed confidence in winning the party’s primaries and retaining the seat in 2024.

Michael Oquaye, on the other hand, expressed his confidence in beating Adwoa Safo and retaining the seat for the NPP in the next general election.

Daniel Parker Odarlai France, the Greater Accra regional secretary of the NPP, expressed satisfaction with the vetting process so far.

He mentioned that there was chaos during the orphan constituency vetting, but the process was quiet and orderly this time.

Regarding the disqualification of the two aspirants, France explained that they failed to meet certain aspects of the party’s constitution.

Hagan was disqualified for not submitting his nomination forms before the deadline, while Amankwah was disqualified for not being a member in good standing due to unpaid dues.

In an interview after his disqualification, Hagan stated that he would not appeal the decision. However, he assured his continued support for the sole aspirant and the party to ensure victory in the 2024 general election.

The NPP is set to hold elections for constituencies with sitting MPs on January 27, 2024.

The Greater Accra Region will see elections in 14 constituencies.

