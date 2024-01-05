ET Mensah Goes Home Today

The burial service for the late former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency and Council of State member, Enoch Teye Mensah fondly known as E.T. Mensah is taking place today at the forecourt of the State House.

The respected politician passed away in South Africa in October 2023 after a long battle with illness.

Prior to the burial service, ET Mensah’s body was laid in state at his residence in Prampram on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 5 to 10 pm. Family, friends, and well-wishers had the opportunity to pay their last respects to the late MP during this time.

ET Mensah’s final funeral rites proceeded at the State House.

The service was conducted with utmost reverence and respect, honoring the contributions he made to the political landscape of Ghana.

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Methodist Church in Prampram to celebrate the life of ET Mensah. This will be an opportunity for the community to come together and remember the legacy he leaves behind.

Enoch Teye Mensah, born on May 17, 1946, served as a Minister for Youth and Sports and as a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 until January 2017. He held several portfolios in the government and was a highly esteemed member of the Council of State.

ET Mensah was a beloved figure in Ghanaian politics and a dedicated family man.

He leaves behind his loving wife and seven children.

The Ghanaian nation mourns the loss of a great leader and politician.

The funeral service for ET Mensah will undoubtedly be a somber occasion as his contributions and impact are remembered by all those in attendance.

By Vincent Kubi