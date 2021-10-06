MMDCEs In Northern Region Sworn Into Office

Shani Alhassan Shaibu with the MMDCEs in Tamale

Sixteen Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives(MMDCEs) in the Northern region have been sworn into office.

The various MMDCEs swore the official oath and oath of secrecy before His Worship Amadu Issifu, the Tamale Magistrate Court judge.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, at the swearing in ceremony congratulated all the MMDCEs for going through the exercise successfully.

The Minister urged the MMDCEs to behave in a manner that befits their position for which they have been sworn in.

“The way you dress, the way you speak and the way you interact must all change today because people will start seeing the president in you in your various localities.”

He indicated that oath taken by the MMDCEs is legal and that MMDCEs can be charged should they go against the oath.

“Today marks the beginning of your official duty as MMDCEs of the various MMDAs, you have assumed the title of honorable because of the position you hold and it is for this reason that we have to be careful in everything you do henceforth.”

Mr. encouraged them to work hard to project the developmental projects of the government in their various localities and ensure that they implement policies that will transform the lives of their people.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale