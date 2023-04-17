Moesha Buduong Begs God Over Okyeame Kwame’s Half-Naked Photo

Socialite Moesha Buduong has pleaded with God to forgive her eyes for viewing a provocative and controversial post by musician Okyeame Kwame.

In a post on Instagram to celebrate his 47th birthday, Okyeame shared a photo of himself wearing only blue boxer shorts without a shirt. The post revealed he is also well-endowed.

“When I was turning 40, I was afraid. I thought I would be old and weak. I was completely wrong.

Today at 47, I have never been this free, this young and this wild. Now I am looking forward to 100. Come what may, we move. Happy Birthday to me,” Okyeame wrote.

He also added that the present he wanted from his followers was for them to buy the boxers he wearing because he just launched them.

Moesha who came across the post couldn’t avoid viewing it. She had to also comment.

She wrote, “You trying to overtake me. May God forgive me my eyes @mrsokyeame. Happy birthday to my favourite Ghanaian singer.”

Her comment has since been attracting attention on social media.