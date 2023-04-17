All Artistes Can’t Run Record Labels- Peter Okoye

Member of Psquare duo, Peter Okoye otherwise called Mr P has stated that he is not capable of running a successful record label.

According to him, he is a very busy person and won’t have the time to run a recording label.

He was responding to a fan on Twitter who asked why he is not running a standard record label like Don Jazzy’s Mavin, Davido’s DMW, and Olamide’s YBNL to help emerging artists.

He continued that aside from the fact that he is busy with other stuff, it is not a must for every artiste to run a record label.

He wrote, “I am sorry to disappoint you! It is not every artiste that must run a record label. Some of us are just too busy doing other things. Most especially People Like me. So slow down with your anger. Thanks.”

Mr P launched a record label called P-Classic in 2016 after he and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, parted ways, but the record label was not successful.

Some of his signees such as Singah, and Papii J did not hit the limelight.