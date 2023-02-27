MOG Announces 2023 New Wine Concert

Award-winning gospel musician and songwriter, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, also known as MOGmusic, has announced the 2023 ‘New Wine Concert’.

Themed, “The Coming Glory,” MOG’s flagship annual programme will take place on March 19 at the Oil Dome of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Accra.

The much-anticipated event which would be held in-person has lined up gospel artistes including Ohemaa Mercy, Uncle Ato, Piesie Esther, Kofi Owusu Preprah and Ella Duncan Williams.

Also ministering will be Keepers Music and Liberty Voices Choir.

The 2023 edition will see the ministration of new singles on the ‘Koinonia’ album Phase 2 and great worship songs from the guest artistes.

Speaking about the concert, the VGMA two-time Male Vocalist of the Year said the 2023 event presents an array of local artistes who are prepared to usher God’s children into his presence.

He said the Phase 2 of the ‘Koinonia’ album will take gospel music lovers to another level as the Christian community worldwide comes together to worship God.

According to MOGmusic, activities have been outlined to garner support for the event.

“I can assure you that lives are going to be touched and there will be testimonies,” he added.

Under the patronage of the Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, the concert will be live telecasted on TV platforms including Powerline TV as well as social media handles of MOGmusic.

Patrons of this year’s event would have to get their tickets ready for the life-transforming event.

Tickets are going for as low as GH¢40 (single) for the gallery stand and GH¢70 for double.

The standard regular ticket is going for GH¢80 and GH¢150 for double.

The special VIP tickets are going for GH¢200.

Patrons should expect a night of the manifestation of the power of God through song ministrations, including hymns.