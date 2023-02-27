You Will Always Be The Founder of Savannah Region- Nana Eulogies Late Yagbonwura

President Akufo-Addo addressing the people of Gonjaland at the 7th funeral rites of the late Yagbonwura at the Jakpa palace in Damongo

President Akufo-Addo has described the late King of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, as the founder of the newly created Savannah region.

According to him, the late Yagbonwura played a significant role in the creation of the Savannah region adding that the determination and effort of the Yagbonwura influenced the signing of the constitutional instrument that created the Savannah region.

“ You will always be the founder of the Savannah region.”

President Akufo-Addo thanked the late Yagbonwura for playing a role in resolving the Dagbon Chieftaincy crisis after 16 years noting that the history of the country will never forget his contribution.

He made this known on the 7th-day funeral rites of the late King of Gonjaland at the Jakpa palace in Damongo in the Savannah region.

The late Overlord of the Gonja State, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, died on the dawn of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his palace in Damongo in the Savanna Region.

He was buried at Mankuma in the Savannah region.

The remains of the late Overlord of Gonjaland went through the necessary traditional protocols at Nyange before he was moved to Mankuma for burial.

The Nbonwuras fired their musketeers amidst drumming and dancing in celebration of the life of his Royal highness Yagbonwura.

He was enskinned as King of the Gonja kingdom in March 2010.

He reigned for 12 years and died at the age of 90.

He was born to Yapeiwura Bakari the son of Yagbonwura Mahama of Kusawgu and Mma Nyenbali Chiraba in the early 1930s.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo