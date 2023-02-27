Farouk Aliu Mahama Gives 75 Students Scholarships

Farouk Aliu Mahama with the beneficiaries in Yendi

THE MEMBER of Parliament for the Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has given seventy-five(75) students of the Yendi constituency scholarships to further their education under the Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund-FAMEC-FUND.

The seventy-five(75) beneficiaries comprised twenty-four females and fifty-one(51) males currently pursuing various courses at the country’s public universities and colleges of education including; Computer Science, Nursing, Midwifery, Pharmacy, Business Administration, Social Communication, Biochemistry, Diploma in Education, Statistics and Mathematics, Agricultural Sciences amongst others.

The Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund-FAMEC-FUND is a scholarship fund set up under the auspices of the Member of Parliament for Yendi aimed at supporting brilliant but needy students to study various courses in the tertiary rug of the educational ladder.

The entire scholarship for the seventy-five(75) students amount to GHS75,000.

At a short ceremony in Yendi, Mr. Aliu Mahama indicated that education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

“This defines the focus of my leadership and the major direction of my social interventions. My current programmes, projects, and policies in the education sector are set to offer us the education we all look out for to get; that is improved infrastructure, modern learning materials, and putting the teacher and student at the center of every decision-making. This will undoubtedly position our educational system at the top of excellence.”

According to him, under his leadership and office, interventions have been introduced in the education sector including Infrastructural renewal that has seen the rehabilitation of dozens of school blocks, Teachers Awards to celebrate and acknowledge teachers for their immeasurable contribution towards human development in Yendi, Education Engagement Exercises, Logistical Supports, and FAMEC-Fund.

“I seek people-centered leadership. Education must be balanced and be accessible to all regardless of your status in the society- whether rich or poor, privileged or handicapped, able or disabled.”

The Yendi MP is of the view that money should not be a barrier to denying any child access to education adding that no brilliant but needy child should be left behind.

“I hold the view that a brilliant child of a peasant farmer in Nakpachei or Oseido or Ngono should have the equal chance to tertiary education as the child of a Minister in Accra will have.”

“My vision is to mobilize all Yendi constituents to build a NEW YENDI CITY and to compliment the good works of government to improve our lives and the wellbeing of all Yendi people and the purpose of this scholarship is to discharge a component of our holistic vision of a New Yendi City that is to support needy but brilliant students to the Universities to offer courses critical to our survival. This will be translated into an annual ritual. These are meant to be deployed into payment of your tuition fees and you have to work through to become responsible citizens and so you have no reason to fail.”

Mr. Mahama urged all the beneficiaries’ students to rise beyond the circumstances of their birth and make their parents and community proud.

“You have no reason to fail. We were like you some years back and you can be like us in some years to come. The government is working hard to fix up your classrooms and to get you the materials you need to learn. We are doing our part here too to pay your fees. But you have to do your part too. So, I expect all of you to put in your best efforts to succeed. I expect great things from each of you. Don’t let us down. Make us proud”.

The Yendi Municipal Deputy Director of Education, Mr. Iddrisu Amadu, thanked the Yendi MP for such a good initiative to empower students in the constituency.

He commended the MP for the numerous educational projects in the Yendi municipality and urged him to do more.

Mr. Amadu advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity given to them to ensure that they will be a blessing to their families, the constituency, and Ghana as a whole.

The beneficiary’s students thanked the Yendi MP for sponsoring their education and assured him that they will come back to serve the constituency.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi