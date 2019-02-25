MOH clears Air on Nurses’ Recruitment

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reafirmed the statement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akofu-Addo that 14,254 nurse assistants (Clinical and Preventive) have recieved financial clearance to be recruited.

According to the MoH, indeed the nurses who belonged to the tranche that passed their exams in 2016 from government health training institutions were to commence work by February 1, 2019.

Media reports suggested the President’s claim at the State of the Nation Address (SONA), that some 14,254 nurse assistants had been recruited were untrue.

The reports claimed the nurses are yet to be engaged by the Ministry although President Akufo-Addo had said they were to commence work by February 1, 2019.

But the sector ministry condemning the report said the names of the nurse asistants have been verified by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

“In furtherance to the financial clreatance the Ministry has issued the number of Nurse Assistants (Clinical and Preventive) for allocaltion to each agency for posting to their respective health facilities.

The agencies have also commenced the recruitment process and it is on going,”

a statement sign by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah said.

The statement further directed prospective nurse assistant applicants to contact the Ministry of Health for details of the process.

It indicated that the Ministry had began the recruitment process for an additional 5,787 of the 2016 batch of the bonded nurses and midwives who have completed their national service.

“Their financial clearance takes effect on April 1, 2019,” the statement added.

It again reiterated the point that President Akufo-Addo did not err in his statement to Ghanaians as the Ministry assured the public that it is ensuring that health personnel are engaged to serve in the delivery of healthcare services for all Ghanaians.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri