Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa



PRESIDENT Akufo-Addo has applauded the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, for moving quickly to accord Yakubu Abdulai Andani (formerly the Kampakuya Naa) and Abdulai Mahamadu (formerly the Bolin Lana) their new positions in the traditional state of Dagbon to seal the process of reconciliation, and begin the new ordering of Dagbon.

“Today, Yakubu Abdulai Andani has become Yoo-Naa of Savelugu, whilst Abdulai Mahamadu is now Mion Lana,” President Akufo-Addo said in his Facebook post.

“They are young men with bright, promising futures before them, and it is my expectation they will help Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II lay the basis for the rapid,

development of Dagbon in unity and solidarity,” he said.

He added, ” I wish all of them the best of luck, and God’s blessings on the people of Dagbon.”

BY Melvin Tarlue