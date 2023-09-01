MoMo Promotion To Reward 100 Customers Weekly

Shaibu Haruna

Mobile Money Limited (MML) has launched a promo to reward Customers for their loyalty and to promote digital payments via MoMo.

For the next two months beginning August 17th to 30thSeptember, the company will reward one hundred customers each week with prizes worth up to GH¢1000 E-cash.

The point-based promo requires customers to use the MoMo pay service to pay for all goods and services using Merchant ID or QR codes and earn points on their transactions, customers will earn 5 (five) points for every GH¢10spent.

The top one hundred points earners per week will receive E-cash of up to GH¢1000.Transactions on the MoMo App will earn you three times the points earned via USSD.

MoMo agents and merchants are to increase their volume, and value of transactions and reduce fraud incidents in their operations to win attractive rewards.

Speaking at the launch of the MoMo Season celebrations, CEO of Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna shared highlights on the theme for the season’s activities which is “Addressing the Barriers to Digital Payments Adoption in Ghana.”

He said, “Interoperability challenges, fake identification cards, platform infrastructure, on boarding customers, MoMo fraud among others have impeded digital payments adoption in Ghana.

MTN Ghana and Mobile Money Limited are committed to addressing these challenges by collaborating closely with various stakeholders and partners in a bid to build a robust, efficient, and more inclusive digital payments ecosystem in the country”.

Winners of weekly prizes will receive their rewards at the end of each month after they have been engaged by MTN MoMo via 0244 300 000. If selected winners are not available to claim their prize, the prize will be awarded to the next customer in order of ranking. High performing agents and merchants will be rewarded at the end of the year.

With the launch of the promotion, MTN MoMo has intensified its campaign against fraud.

MoMo customers should be careful of the activities of fraudsters. MTN MoMo does not charge any money or its equivalent before prizes are released to customers; hence any request for money, PIN code, or airtime before a prize is redeemed is fraudulent.

Official calls originating from MTN MoMo on the promotion will be through the official line 0244300000.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke