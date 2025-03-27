MoMo Vendors’ ‘Killer’ Nabbed

MARTIN AMOAH also known as ‘Baba Macho’ has been nabbed in connection with the killings of two Mobile Money operators in the Ashanti Region.

He was apprehended at Kpone, in the Greater Accra Region on March 27, 2025, barely 48 hours after being declared wanted by the police in Kumasi.

His arrest has now increased to four, the number of suspects, who have been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police in the gruesome killings of two Mobile Money operators.

DSP Godwin Ahianyo, of the Police Public Affairs, said Baba Macho was arrested by “The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation”.

“The suspect, Martin Amoah, also known as “Baba Macho, was apprehended on 27th March 2025 in Kpone, Greater Accra Region”, he said.

Amoah, the police officer said, had been declared wanted by the Ashanti Regional Police, and “his arrest brings the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the incident to four”.

According to DSP Ahianyo, suspect Amoah is currently in custody and he will soon be brought before the court to face the law.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi