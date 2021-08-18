Mourinho’s Roma Grabs Abraham

Abraham has put pen to paper on a five-year deal and will work alongside Jose Mourinho

Tammy Abraham has completed his £34million move to Roma after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Italian club and taking their No 9 shirt.

Abraham arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday to complete his medical, where he will now play under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Abraham’s departure comes days after Romelu Lukaku sealed a sensational return to Chelsea in a £98million club transfer fee record, which pushed the England forward down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham had been waiting for Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Arsenal to firm up interest but was eventually convinced by Mourinho’s vision for him in Italy.

“You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” said Abraham.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

Abraham was on the bench on Saturday for Chelsea and waved his goodbyes to Blues supporters following the club’s 3-0 win against Crystal Palace as he left the stadium with a suitcase in tow.

The deal with Roma is understood to include a buy back clause of around £68m and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said that Abraham will always be a welcome presence at the club.