MP Murder Case: Defence Wants Court And Jury To Move To The Crime Scene

Defence counsel for the two accused persons being held over the murder of former Abuakwa North Member of Parliament has prayed the Accra High Court trying them move the jury to the crime scene being the house of the slain legislator.

Counsel for Daniel Asiedu, aka, Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bossu, aka, Junior Agogo, Yaw Dankwah, wants the court to familiarize itself with issues pertaining to the crime scene.

Mr Dankwah also prayed for a subpoena of 191 call allocation records.

He made the appeal after the court resumed hearing of the case.

Stephen Apreku, a security man of the slain MP is currently under cross examination by Mr Dankwah.

The Court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, has asked the defence counsel to come formally with an application to his demands.

The witness said he saw the ladder at the slain legislator’s house at about 1am.

The witness (Mr Apreku) said he could not recollect who spoke to the Police Emergency line, 191 although they used the phone of the Gardner.

The witness said he could not also tell if he was the rightful person to speak to the Police Emergency line because he was in charge of security at the deceased’s house.

Aseidu and Bossu are being held for the various roles they allegedly played in the murder of J. B.Danquah Adu, on February 9, 2016 at his residence at Shaishie near East Legon.

Asiedu is being held on the charge of robbery and murder of the former MP.

Bossu and Asiedu have jointly been charged for conspiracy to rob.

They have denied the various charges and remanded into lawful custody to reappear on May 26.

