‘MTN Committed To Supporting SMEs’

SMEs products on display

MTN Ghana has pledged to continue collaborating with key stakeholders to assist educational programmes, notably in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and digital skills training.

According to the company, this will help to close the digital skills gap and increase students’ chances of progressing to the next level and attaining their educational and professional goals.

Prince Owusu Nyarko, MTN’s Senior Manager for the South West Business District, said this during the conclusion of the company’s 30 Days of Y’ello Care campaign in Takoradi.

In Accra, the telecommunication company officially launched the 2024 edition of MTN SME Month, which aims to encourage and empower Ghana’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The initiative has been favorably embraced by SME owners and is expected to increase awareness of the challenges that SMEs face in the country.

Speaking at the launch, MTN Ghana’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Angela Mensah Poku, emphasized the importance of digital solutions for SMEs and the company’s commitment to providing support, training, insurance, financing, and networking opportunities to SMEs throughout July.

According to her, the industry employs around 80% of the people and accounts for approximately 60% of GDP, which explains the company’s support in improving the local economy.

Ms. Poku stated that one of the primary initiatives planned for SME Month is the “Our Women Roadshows” in collaboration with Absa Bank, which aims to encourage female entrepreneurs and assist them in formalizing their businesses.

Saddick Abubakari, Senior Manager of SME Sales at MTN Ghana, emphasized the importance of networking and idea-sharing among SMEs during these events.

He mentioned some of the month’s key activities, such as SME fairs, economic empowerment workshops, access to financing, and capacity training for SME women, which the company organizes for SME players to come and exhibit their products at the fairs, which will be held in market centers across the country.

Sekondi

Prince Owusu Nyarko, on his part also revealed that through the initiative, volunteers offered digital literacy lessons to students of Diabene Senior High School near Sekondi.

He said some of the students were introduced to Artificial Intelligence and Robotics adding, “We also gave the school segregated dust bins.”

He pointed out that the employee volunteer activities impacted over 40,000 students in 25 senior high schools across the country.

“We also had similar programme with students of Christ the King Academy in Cape Coast and Sefwi Dwenase SHS”.

“We are even more excited that MTN Ghana employees have cultivated eight (8) smart farms in selected Senior High Schools that will be powered by smart devices.

Students can now learn about the new technologies in farming that we hope they will share with their friends and families for increased yields,” he said.

By Emmanuel Opoku & Prince Fiifi Yorke