MTN Embarks On SIM Registration

MTN Ghana on Wednesday encouraged customers to update their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) details to ensure customer particulars are captured accurately.

In line with this, MTN Ghana will send messages via SMS to enable customers to update their SIM registration details.

Customers would receive messages with a URL link to effect the update.

The SIM update process commenced from June 1st to the end of December 2020, a statement issued and signed in Accra by Samuel Koranteng and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said.

The statement said the Regulations on SIM registration required a subscriber, for the purpose of registering a SIM, to furnish the network operator or service provider with certain details and an identification document.

It said to ensure that the existing details in MTN’s data base were accurate and up-to-date, MTN was inviting both new and existing customers to voluntarily provide their information for identification and validation purposes.

“The information being updated includes the customer’s name, date of birth, gender, residential or occupational address (physical address), valid ID number and details of a valid national identification document of the customer,’ it said.

It said to complete the process, a Ghanaian customer would have to provide a valid National ID (e.g. Voter ID, Passport, Driver’s License and Ghana Card) whilst a foreign national would be required to update details with their National passport.

The statement said customers, who wished to register or update their details with the National identification card, are advised to do so only at MTN service centers.

The statement said, “This exercise is an important regulatory requirement. It will also help us update our customer records to enable us design solutions to suit their needs.”

It said MTN Ghana assures customers that their information was safe and protected.

“Data privacy and protection is of greater importance to us,” the statement added.