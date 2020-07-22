My Photo Was Used Wrongly, I Never Said GFA Is Corrupt – Singer Gambo

Ghanaian trap rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist and investor, Gambo Bashir, says his picture was mistaken by several media outlet for that of footballer, Bashiru Gambo.

Recently, a number of media houses carried a story headlined: ‘I Told GFA Not To Invite Me Again Because Of Corruption – Bashiru Gambo.’

Instead of accompanying the footballer’s picture with the above-mentioned story, the photo of musician Gambo was used, creating the impression that the musician was speaking against corruption at the Ghana Football Association.

However, the fast-rising singer and “Kwacha” hitmaker, has clarified that he did not say “I Told GFA Not To Invite Me Because of Corruption”.

Gambo is a young Ghanaian musician who released his debut track “Kwacha” on February 5, 2020.

Born in Ghana, the musician left to Guyana at an early age of 5 years but returned to Ghana at the age of 11 to continue school his basic education at SAPS and completed there in 2012.

He furthered his education at Legon Presbyterian Boys, where his music passion was ignited and his musical journey began.

He completed in 2015 and went on to win the Ultimate Ghana Teen Choice Award at the Ghana Teens Choice Awards that same year.

Moreover, he was the only Ghanaian artiste ranked in the top 5 upcoming African Acts in Spark Magazine with his song featuring Fortune Dane and Legacy, “Aye Aye”.

In 2015, Gambo enrolled in the University of Ghana, Legon, where he studied Public Administration for 2 years and graduated with a diploma certificate and went further ahead to pursue his degree.

Aside music, Gambo is a well-known entrepreneur, being the CEO of BlackMob, an organization set up to give the youth a platform to exhibit their talents, be it modelling, studio work, rapping or anything entertainment all over Ghana to Tanzania, U.S.A and worldwide.

As well as being the CEO there, he is also the partner and Investor of My Cellphone Repairs, which currently has 4 branches in Ghana; Accra, Kumasi, Kyebi and is working towards opening various branches in various places across Ghana.

Gambo did not only pick up a music desire or entrepreneurial spirit from school, but he also happens to be an event organizer and has organized major events such as Black Trap, Night of Black NOB, OZARK Phantom(1&2.0) as well as his April Rocks birth bash.

He has also organized events for big clubs such as Carbon, Onyx, Firefly, Luxe Club and Paparazzi as well as been in collaboration with big media houses such as 4syte, Shutdown, etc.