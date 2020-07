The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 683 new cases of Covid-19.

The addition has pushed the cumulative case count to 29,672 as at July 22.

In its latest case management update, the GHS said a total of 26,090 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from treatment and isolation centres across the country.

Deaths related to the infection has, however, remained at 153.

This leaves the active cases at 3,429.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri