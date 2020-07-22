COVID-19: Taskforce Shuts Down Four Churches In Sunyani

Four churches in the Sunyani Municipality were shut down indefinitely for non-compliance with safety protocols and guidelines to stem the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVD-19).

The Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 Prevention Taskforce ordered the churches to remain closed until they secured separate isolation rooms to attend to emergencies and procure thermometer guns to check body temperatures of worshipers.

They have also not disinfected their premises.

Earlier, the leadership of the churches, Victory Temple of New Page Chapel International, Christ Disciples Serving Generation Ministries, Abesim Assemblies of God Church and Harvesters Evangelistic Ministry, pleaded with the taskforce to spare them prosecution.

Superintendent Haruna Alhassan, the commander of the taskforce, advised the churches to ensure they meet all COVID-19 requirements before opening for services to avoid prosecution.

He emphasized that the government was not against spiritual activities of churches, but the safety of worshippers.

He said the leadership of the various churches must ensure that worshippers were safe from contracting COVID-19.

Supt. Alhassan explained the taskforce had intensified patrols to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities because the two municipalities were recording disturbing figures of the viral disease.

