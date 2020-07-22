Ghana Bar Unhappy With Violence At Voters Registration Centres

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has expressed grave concern about alleged acts of violence at Voters Registration Centres in the country.

In a statement signed by its President, Anthony Forson Jnr, and National Secretary, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the Association specifically condemned the attacks at Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region and the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

In the Bono East, the statement recounted that the violence resulted in the untimely death of a teacher, adding that “furthermore in the Central Region, the officials of the Electoral Commission and prospective voters were exposed to danger and the registration process disrupted.”

“The Ghana Bar Association finds these incidents very unfortunate and we hereby condemn unreservedly the actions of the perpetrators which have resulted in the untimely death of one person, attacks on officials of the Electoral Commission, mayhem and conclusion.”

“Their actions are lawless and totally unacceptable. It is regrettable that the suspect in one instance includes a minister who is also a lawmaker,” according to the statement.

By Melvin Tarlue