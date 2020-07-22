Nana Cuts Sod For €70 Million Eastern Regional Hospital

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of a 600-bed Eastern Regional Hospital.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the construction of the Hospital will cost about €70 million.

The sod-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

“Phase One of this new hospital project will involve the construction of a two hundred and eighty-five (285) bed facility, out of the total capacity of six hundred (600) beds. Once fully completed, it will be fitted with the requisite teaching and learning facilities, and will position the Eastern Region on the right side of the healthcare map of our country,” the President said.

By Melvin Tarlue