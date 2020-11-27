MTN Foundation Opens Robotics Library

Ursula Owusu inspecting the robotic laboratory

MTN Ghana Foundation has commissioned its first ever robotic library project at Dansoman, in the Ablekuma West Constituency in Accra, to facilitate Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and robotics education.

The project, which cost the foundation GH₵770,000, was put up at the Ebenezer Senior High School at Dansoman, and it was aimed at improving the quality of education of people who were into robotics study and researches.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, indicated that the foundation was committed to help improve the digital economy by creating avenues to unearth innovative capabilities.

“We embarked on this project because we believed it would sharpen the innovative skills of our youth in this community and its surrounding areas,” he said.

The multipurpose library has a reception area, a storeroom, a 100-seater conventional library area, a 20-seater ICT centre, a robotic centre, two offices and a washroom.

The facility formed part of the 151 projects initiated by MTN Foundation since 2007 with over $50 million investment pumped into health, education and economic empowerment.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West and Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, lauded the MTN Ghana Foundation for the project and said the facility would enrich and improve the lives of many students and teachers in the area.

The MP noted that the multipurpose library would help sharpen the skills and knowledge of Senior High School students in the constituency to compete in the World Robofest Championship just like their counterparts from the Methodist Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

She disclosed that her ministry had rolled-out policy initiative to make technological and digital tools available to the ordinary Ghanaians, and said the programme included Girls in ICT and Ghana Technology Laboratory.

Ms. Owusu-Ekuful also stated that the Communications Ministry recently signed another agreement with the International Telecommunication Union which would provide over 14,000 youth with jobs in the area of digital economy.

Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), Hayford Siaw, entreated the students to take advantage of the library by using the resource materials there to improve their academic performances.

He also extended the GLA’s appreciation to MTN Foundation for the project, which he noted, would be useful for academic purposes.

The Headmistress of Ebenezer Senior High School, Anastasia Afia Konadu, pledged her commitment to ensure that the facility was used for the purpose it was intended to achieve, while ensuring that proper maintenance was adhered to.

She entreated other corporate organizations to emulate the kind gesture of MTN Ghana Foundation and make Ghana a better place.

