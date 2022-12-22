MTN Launches E-SIM, Offers 10GB

Noel Kojo-Ganson

MTN GHANA has introduced eSIM also known as embedded or Electronic SIM.

The eSIM is a virtual SIM that is inbuilt in mobile and smart devices at the point of manufacture. Customers get the convenience of seamlessly switching between multiple mobile numbers on a single SIM device. MTN eSIM allow customers to connect smart devices like their smartphone, tablets, and smart watches.

The eSIM is available to both Pay- As -You -Go (Prepaid) and Post -paid individual and corporate subscribers. It can be accessed digitally via MyMTN App. Customers with already registered numbers with MTN will have their numbers upgraded to eSIM. New subscribers will go through the normal registration process using the Ghana Card and have their biometric data captured. All new eSIM activations comes with free 10GB one-off non-expiry data bundle upon successful activation.

Commenting on the introduction of the eSIM service, the Chief Commercial Officer of MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo-Ganson noted that the introduction of the eSIM reaffirms MTN’s commitment to leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress and providing our valued customers with the benefits of a modern connected life.

He said, “As a brand, we continue to show that enhancing customer experience, leveraging digitization and innovation remain our priority. The introduction of eSIM further cements our commitment to offering more value-added solutions to our existing as well as potential customers.

The introduction of eSIM is in line with MTN’s vision ‘to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to its customers’ and fulfil its Ambition 2025 objectives. The eSIM will allow customers to access multiple devices with eSIM compatibility and enhance customer experience. It offers subscriptions to millions of new devices without the existing SIM card logistics. It is also to enhance the customer experience with immediate connectivity for their new device.”

To check the compatibility of a customer’s device to the eSIM dial *#06#.

A business desk report