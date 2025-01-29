MTN MoMo Recognizes Key Partners, Agents, and Merchants

As part of its 15th anniversary celebrations, MobileMoney LTD (MML) organized an awards event across the country to honor its high-performing partners, agents, and merchants who have played a crucial role in the growth of MTN MoMo in Ghana.

Speaking at the National Awards Night held in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Ltd., Shaibu Haruna, expressed his gratitude to the Bank of Ghana and various partners for their trust and collaboration in driving financial inclusion over the past 15 years.

Haruna stated, “After 15 years, we are proud to say that we have co-created and significantly contributed to Ghana’s FinTech industry through direct and indirect employment of Ghanaians. We continue to make substantial contributions to government revenue, facilitate business growth, and create digital entrepreneurs. Above all, our platform has restored dignity to many Ghanaians through the transformative power of financial inclusion.”

Highlighting the future prospects for MoMo, Mr. Haruna remarked, “We continue to see significant opportunities in digital payments, cross-border payments, insurance, investment, and e-commerce. These are areas where we can co-create and develop together. Our ambition for the next decade is to provide ‘financial freedom’ for every Ghanaian, and we aim to achieve this through partnerships.”

List of Awardees:

• FinTech Champion of the Decade: Archie Hesse – CEO of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS)

• Overall Best FinTech Company of the Year and Government Partner of the Year: Hubtel

• FinTech Partner of the Year (B2B): Nsano Ltd.

• Most Innovative FinTech Partner Award: AppsNmobile

• Merchant FinTech Partner of the Year: BluPenguin

• Bank Partner of the Year (Lending): Letshego

• FinTech Partner of the Year: Jumo

• Remittance Partner of the Year: IT Consortium

• Most Innovative Product of the Year: Agent Flex by Tyra and FAB

• Government Partner of the Year: The Electricity Company of Ghana

• Corporate Partner of the Year: Keed Ghana Limited

MoMo Agents and Merchants Awards

South East National

• Best Agent: I. K. Bediako

• Best Merchant: China Mall

Ashanti Bono Ahafo Bono East

• Best Agent: Osuani Boakye

• Best Merchant: China Mall

South West (Central/Western/Western North)

• Best Agent: Tahiru Issaka

• Best Merchant: De Jab Electronics

Northern Ghana

• Best Agent: Abdul Gafaru Banganim

• Best Merchant: Sparkles Pub and Restaurant

Award winners in the Agents and Merchants categories received various prizes, including e-cash and motorbikes.