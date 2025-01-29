Dr. Brempong Is New GIPC CEO

Dr. Bernice Makafui Brempong

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Bernice Makafui Brempong as its new Chief Executive Officer, following her selection by President John Dramani Mahama.

Dr. Brempong brings a wealth of experience in business development, healthcare, and strategic partnerships to her new role.

She holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Ghana, a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship from University College London, and a Doctor of Pharmacy from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

As a pharmacist and an innovative business leader, Dr. Brempong has gained recognition as a global speaker on topics related to healthcare innovation and economic development.

She is a strong advocate for enhancing Ghana’s investment landscape, emphasizing that attracting both local and international investments is crucial for sustainable economic growth.

Her accolades include being named the Most Outstanding Female in Pharmaceuticals in Ghana, Africa Outstanding Professional, and one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Ghana by Business Executive Magazine.

In her statement regarding her appointment, Dr. Brempong expressed her dedication to aligning with President Mahama’s vision for national development.

She aims to collaborate with stakeholders to improve Ghana’s business environment and boost Foreign Direct Investment, reinforcing the country’s status as a leading investment destination in Africa.

The GIPC, established under the GIPC Act 2013 (Act 865), serves as the principal agency for promoting investments in Ghana. The Centre is committed to advancing the ‘Invest Ghana’ agenda by highlighting business opportunities across key sectors including manufacturing, agro-processing, tourism, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, real estate, and mining.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke