MTN Scholarship Beneficiaries Graduate From UDS

Some of the beneficiaries with staff of MTN Ghana Foundation at UDS

Fifteen brilliant but needy students who were awarded a scholarship by MTN Ghana Foundation have successfully graduated from the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The MTN Ghana Foundation scholarship pays for students’ school fees, hostel fees, stipends among other expenses under the scholarship.

Some of the beneficiaries graduated with first-class from the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Mr. George Kyei Frimpong in charge of scholarship at MTN Ghana Foundation, at the 22nd congregation ceremony at the University for Development Studies(UDS) told journalists that the MTN Ghana Foundation awarded 300 scholarships to brilliant but needy students adding that the foundation spent about Gh 1.2 million yearly on its scholarships.

According to him, during MTN’s 20th anniversary , the company decided to institute a scholarship scheme to assist brilliant but needy students in society.

Mr. Frimpong urged the scholarship beneficiaries to make MTN proud wherever they might find themselves.

Miss Amina Moro, a beneficiary said when she got admission to UDS she almost dropped out of school due to lack of finance to carter for her education but one of her lecturers introduced her to MTN Ghana Foundatuon who came to her rescue.

She thanked MTN Ghana Foundation for giving her the opportunity to be a graduate.

The University for Development Studies (UDS) graduated a total number of 7,293 students.

Out of the total number of graduands , 154 are postgraduates with 19 PhDs in various disciplines.

At the undergraduates level 3,449 students graduated with Bachelor’s Degree and 3,690 with Diplomas.

Addressing the graduates at the 22nd congregation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of UDS, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, said the University has signed a total of 31 Memoranda of Understanding(MoUs) with institutions across Africa, Europe and Americans and encouraged staff and students to take advantage of the opportunity.

He also called on the government to support the school to address its infrastructure deficit to enable the school to expand its programs to the country.

Professor Teye advised the graduands to remember to uphold their core values and their motto “Knowledge for service” and urged them to keep learning and achieving.

“ It is my conviction that we have provided you with the best education . Graduands of 2021, you are therefore well educated, please use your education to transform our societies.”

