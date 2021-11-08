Chief Imam Hosts Marhaba FM @10

The National Chief Imam being honoured during the programme Inset: The CEO of Marhaba delivering his welcome address

The leading private Hausa radio station in the Greater Accra Region, Marhaba FM, has turned ten and to mark the milestone the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu hosted a grand programme at the New Fadama Astro Turf last Saturday.

Many well-wishers, some of them listeners to the radio station’s programmes, converged on the Astro Turf to join in the celebration.

Ten years ago when the radio station joined the airwaves the National Chief Imam prayed for its success, and when it turned ten on Saturday the audio was played back to refresh the memories of the audience. As he hosted the programme close to his residence last Saturday, he prayed once more for the station whose role in informing and educating the larger Zongo community, he said, cannot be overemphasised.

The station is operated under the aegis of Marhaba Media Limited which in spite of many challenges has made a mark among Zongo listeners across the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

Speakers during the occasion called on stakeholders to support the station to continue to serve them.

The station commenced business on November 8, 2011 and has over the years designed diverse programmes intended to serve the religious and ethnic needs of the various groupings in the Zongo community.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Baba Sheriff Abdulahi disclosed that the radio station has since its inception raised US$ 66500 funds for 10 individuals to undergo successful heart surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He further mentioned that cumulatively, over GH¢215,000 had been generated as income tax for the state.

In spite of all these commendable feats, he said the station was in need of assistance to help it pay overheads which has in most cases exceeded its revenue.

He, therefore, called on entities to support the radio station through sponsorship of programmes, placement of advertisements to enable it to stay afloat in a competitive industry.

The Imam of Ahlusunna Wal Jammah, Sheikh Hajj Umar Ibrahim in his remarks said,

“It behooves us to find a plot within a Muslim community to build a befitting edifice for Marhaba. It is unbefitting for the station to operate within a rented premise.”

The occasion was climaxed with the presentation of awards to some dedicated staff as well as clients and resource persons who have supported the station over the years.

The Chief Imam was recognised with an award for his leadership qualities and patience.

The station besides its services to the Zongo communities has served as a training ground for many youth some of who have left for other places such as international networks with Hausa as one of their languages.

By A R Gomda