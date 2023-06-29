MTN Suspends MoMo Tariff Increment

MTN CEO Selorm Adadevoh

Ghana’s largest telecommunication provider, MTN has suspended its tariff increment on Mobile Money (MoMo) withdrawal charges. This was set to take effect from July 1, 2023.

The suspension follows a thorough review by the managers of the company, after an uproar from its valued clients.

“The planned review of the cash-out fee for MoMo has been withdrawn. The current cash-out fee of 1%, capped at GH¢10 still remains and will be charged to your wallet. Do not pay any other fee. We apologise for any incontinence this may have caused. Just MoMo it” it reads.

It will be recalled that the telecommunication provider last Saturday, 24 June, 2023 issued an official statement indicating an increase in MoMo withdrawal charges which takes effect on July 1, 2023.

The message revealed that cash-out transactions below GH¢2,000 will attract a fee of one per cent of the transaction amount, while a flat fee of GH¢20 will be charged directly from the customer’s wallet for transactions above GH¢2,000.

It also emphasized that customers should not pay additional fees to mobile money agents and should simply use the “MoMo” platform for their transactions.

This generated series of reactions from Ghanaians who intend flooded various social media platforms to chastise the telecommunication network for its incessant adjustment amidst economic hardship in the country.

According to a series of comments sighted on social media indicates that, the sudden increase in withdrawal charges considering the economic hardship in the country will discourage many Ghanaians and cause them to search for alternative means.

Other comments suggest that the network recently increased its data package, threatening to abandon the network for other options if managers remain silent without considering them.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke