MTTD Impounds 31 Vehicles At East Legon

The Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Monitoring and Surveillance Centre has impounded 31 vehicles for various traffic offences on the East Legon (Underbridge) road on Wednesday.

The exercise forms part of the Police Administration’s resolve to clamp down on reckless and careless driving, the blatant disregard for road traffic regulations.

During the exercise, 31 drivers whose vehicles were impounded were charged for flouting several road traffic regulations including disregard for road markings, dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders of the road, unauthorized use of sirens and beacon lights, among others and are being processed for court in Adenta while their vehicles are impounded at the East Legon Police station.

Some of the arrested drivers were public officials, security personnel, and drivers of some corporate entities.

The Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre is a flagship program set up by the Police Administration and manned by specially trained agents of the MTTD.

The centre conducts traffic monitoring and surveillance throughout the country with the help of special cameras which are installed at the various intersections, vital installations, and highways across the country.

The agents who seat behind the consoles look out for road traffic offences and take note of particulars of the vehicles for processing.

The motoring public is advised to abide by road traffic regulations at all times to promote road safety.

BY Daniel Bampoe