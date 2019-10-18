Mudslide On Aburi Road

The Aburi road has suffered a mudslide following Friday’s downpour.

The mudslide from the Aburi Hills which partially blocked the road, occurred around the Peduase Lodge and Anyimansa tollbooth.

The Aburi to Accra route had been blocked as at the time of filing this report.

Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Abu Ramadan, confirmed the that there was mudslide along the Aburi road.

He said debris collection has, however, started.

Mudslide occurred as Ghana is trying to come to terms with recent floods in the Upper East region which has reportedly caused the deaths of some 17 persons.

BY Melvin Tarlue