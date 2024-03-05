Multimedia Group Clarifies Interview With Freddie Blay

In a recent statement released on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Multimedia Ghana Limited, the parent company of JoyPrime, clarified that Hon. Freddie W.A Blay did not say that Ghanaians should not vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in recent interview with the politician.

In a statement shared on its social media platform, specifically JoyPrime on Tuesday March 5, 2024, the media outlet said “#PrimeMorning: Freddie Blay did not say Ghanaians shouldn’t vote for NPP. ”

The clarification comes after Hon. Blay had instructed his law office, Blay& Associate, to express their dissatisfaction with the interview conducted on February 26, 2024. In an official letter of displeasure and grievance, they accused the media outlet of deliberately editing the interview to create a negative impression of Hon. Blay and put him in a bad light.

Hon. Blay initially declined multiple interview requests regarding his personal life and political career. However, after further persuasion, he agreed to allow a journalist from the station to conduct the interview in his home. The conversation lasted for over 40 minutes and covered various topics, focusing primarily on Hon. Blay’s personal and political journey.

Hon. Blay alleges that a video excerpt from the interview was edited and circulated on social media and political arenas, claiming that the station’s producers and editors intentionally highlighted an error he made regarding the wrong political party’s name.

He believes that the mistake should have been corrected or omitted but accuses the station’s team of deliberately distorting the impression he was trying to convey.

Hon. Blay criticizes the station for engaging in “soundbite clickbait journalism,” arguing that their actions contribute to the spread of fake news. He emphasizes the importance of responsible journalism and calls upon the reputable organization to adhere to these principles.

The letter urged the management of Multimedia Group to take action against the team, rectify the misrepresentation, and correct the false impression created by the edited content, as it has negatively impacted Hon. Blay’s reputation in the public eye.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the National Media Commission to seek their intervention and attention to the matter.

Blay and Associate Law Firm expected a prompt response from the station management and hopes that necessary measures will be taken to rectify the situation and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future of which the management of the Multimedia Group had comply with.

By Vincent Kubi