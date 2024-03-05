Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc At Ejisu Sec Tech

Front view of the school

HEAVY RAIN accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc on the campus of the Ejisu Secondary Technical School (ESTS) on Saturday evening.

The strong winds, reportedly, ripped off the entire roof of an old boys’ dormitory in the school, rendering 150 students without shelter.

Fortunately, none of the affected students of ESTS got injured as the school authorities managed to evacuate them to a safe place.

However, reports gathered by the DAILY GUIDE indicated that the rains caused massive destruction to books and other items of the students, who lived in the dormitory.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, has confirmed the report to the media, saying that all the students in the dormitory are safe.

According to him, due to the ripping off of the roofing sheets, the students of the affected dormitory were forced to spend the night in classrooms on Saturday.

Oduro Frimpong said a temporary accommodation, which is very close to the school, has been secured to house the 150 affected students, so the incident won’t affect academic work.

He also stated that his office was liaising with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu to see what they could do together in earnest to repair the damaged dormitory.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi