Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange To Be Completed September

Francis Asenso Boakye (L) interacting with the Chief Resident Engineer during the inspection

Construction works on the Obetsebi Lamptey circle road is expected to be completed by September 2024 ahead of the December schedule by contractors.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, who disclosed this to journalists at the site when he inspected the progress of work said the new date was agreed on between the government and partners to enable them complete the work on time due to the delay.

According to him, the government has negotiated with the consultant and partners to complete the second phase of the project by September, 2024 earlier than December, 2024 due to the debt exchange programme.

“I am personally satisfied with the timelines and I have urged them to stay true to their pledge to complete it in September. This is a very important project and as you can see, it is right in the heart of the city centre linking Korle Bu and circle.

We know how this is an important project so that the people around, and Ghanaians in general will enjoy the full benefit of the project. I am satisfied with the work done so far and hopeful that they will stay true to the end of the project,” he added.

The first phase of the project which includes the construction of a 170 metre long stretch along the Graphic Road was successfully completed in November, 2020 and subsequently commissioned by President Akufo-Addo while the second phase which is yet to be completed involves the construction of a 389 metre long stretch from circle to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital towards the Obetsebi Lamptey roundabout.

The Minister also stated that the government has renegotiated with most of the project partners to ensure that ongoing projects that were 80 to 100 percent complete were continued without an additional cost though the projects timelines were delayed.

He also mentioned that the government would therefore not incur additional cost to the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange project which is about 83 percent complete.

Chief Resident Engineer, of FAS consult in charge of the project ,Owusu Sekyere Antwi, said a lot of the drains, ground work, and steel work among others have been completed and was very hopeful that his outfit would adhere to the September timelines given the work done so far since the resumption of work on the project.

He mentioned that challenges with the relocation of pipes along the Korle Bu stretch is also been resolved by the Ghana Water Company Limited while evaluation for the payment of affected people along the stretch would also be completed by the evaluation division of the Lands Commission, soon.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah