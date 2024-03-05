PWDs Predict 90% Win For Dakoa Newman

Dakoa Newman exchanging pleasantries with trainees

Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) at the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged (formerly known as Kaneshi Cripples home, in the Okaikwei South Constituency in Accra have predicted a 90% vote win for their Member of Parliament (MP) , Dakoa Newman in the December general elections.

Known as the ‘mother for all,’ Dakoa Newman, according to the trainees, has been a significant part of the progress of the home by providing basic needs and, to some extent, resourcing them with start-up capital and equipment for trainees who graduate from the home with various skills.

School Prefect, Samuel Boateng, recounted how the MP often visits their facility unannounced to check up on the trainees, take records of the facility’s needs, and supply all the necessities.

Sometimes, she supports colleagues facing problems back at home with money or materials to help solve those issues.

Samuel Boateng continued, “You need to witness how we hail her every time she visits. She has become our all-in-all, and her show of love and humility warms the heart. I believe these are the reasons why Nana Akufo-Addo appointed her as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection; she is well-suited for this role.”

Dorothy Aba Amissah praised the MP for supporting the home with learning equipment and providing disabled persons with tools to make a living.

“Seeing her makes all the trainees and staff happy because we can see the positive impact she has had here in Okaikwei South Constituency. We are projecting a 90% vote win for her because she deserves a second term,” she said.

Centre Manager of Cripples Home, Evelyn Ampadu, also commended the MP for her leadership in supporting the managers of the home with necessary logistics and equipment.

Apart from providing workable tools and equipment for the facilities, she also promoted some of the products like leather works and clothes produced by students through the May Day Arts and Craft Fair she introduced to support local businesses in the constituency.

“She has been involved with the home even before being elected as the representative for Okaikwei South Constituency. I am very pleased with her new appointment and wish her success in all her endeavours,” she added.

The Centre was established through a joint initiative by the Ministry of Health and Department of Social Welfare in 1958 as the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged or Kaneshi Cripple Home. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for the physically challenged and socially disadvantaged by providing free residential vocational training in tailoring, dressmaking, leather works, and computer education.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke