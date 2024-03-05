Adjoa Aseidu Breaks Grounds For School Block

Ida Adjoa Aseidu with the chiefs breaking grounds for the commencement of the project

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Ida Adjoa Aseidu has broken grounds for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block at the Achiansa D/A Junior High School.

The construction of the three-unit classroom block funded by Ms. Aseidu aims to provide a conducive learning environment for students.

It will also have a positive impact on education and the livelihoods of individuals in the community.

When completed, the project will consist of toilet facilities, a head teacher’s office, and a staff common room, with furniture.

Speaking at the event, Ida Adjoa Aseidu noted that one of her key areas, when she gets to become the MP, will be education.

According to her, she will continue to mobilize resources through her not-for-profit social intervention program “the Abadae3 Care Plan,” to aid the poor and vulnerable families in her Constituency.

Furthermore, she will keep supporting farmers in the area which she has already started by establishing a 100,000-capacity nursery, mobilizing agrochemicals and various farm inputs at subsidized prices to support farmers.

She also said her office is lobbying for the rehabilitation of roads to all farming communities in the area.

The Ayensuano District Chief Executive, Josephine Awuku Incoom, on her part expressed the hope that the projects, when completed, would go a long way to promote quality education in the area.

BY Daniel Bampoe